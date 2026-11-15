Ganjam administration on high alert to tackle possible cyclone

BERHAMPUR: The Ganjam administration has initiated measures to deal with a possible cyclone following a warning for the district on November 18 and 19. The heads-up is also for the possibility of heavy rain and strong winds.
Collector V Keerthi Vasan held a meeting of all departmental officers on Saturday at Chhatrapur and directed officials to discharge their responsibilities with utmost urgency. Drawing lessons from cyclone Arnab and the subsequent flood situation, he instructed all departments to remain alert.
If required, people will be promptly evacuated to safe locations and cyclone shelters. Field-level officers have been directed to immediately inspect the availability of essential facilities such as drinking water, food, lighting and toilets at all cyclone shelters.
The fisheries department will ensure that all fishermen currently at sea return by November 16. No one will be allowed to venture into the sea thereafter. A public awareness campaign through loudspeakers will be launched in all blocks from Sunday.
Vasan emphasised achieving zero casualties and ensuring the safety of livestock. The health department and district social welfare department will coordinate to facilitate the shifting of pregnant women to safer locations. The animal resources development department will take measures for the safe accommodation of livestock.
Health centres will be stocked with anti-snake venom injections and other essential medicines. To ensure uninterrupted drinking water supply, RWSS and WATCO were directed to keep water tankers ready, inspect pipelines and undertake necessary repairs. The food supplies department will maintain adequate stocks of essential items such as flattened rice (chuda), jaggery, biscuits and bottled drinking water.
The collector emphasised close monitoring of drainage systems, including the Kharkhari Nala, to ensure proper discharge of rainwater. Farmers have been requested to harvest matured crops before the anticipated rainfall.
The collector directed that no officer shall leave headquarters without prior permission.
State sanctions Rs 12.79 cr for flood-hit Kotpad block
The state government sanctioned Rs 12.79 crore to 5,156 families affected by the recent floods in Kotpad block of Koraput district. According to official figures, Rs 10.11 crore has been sanctioned for damage to houses and cattle sheds, while Rs 1.34 crore each has been earmarked for losses of household articles and clothing. The assistance is expected to benefit 5,156 families across the flood-hit villages. Kotpad MLA Rupu Bhatra assured that farmers who suffered crop losses would receive compensation soon.