Lullabies, storytelling crucial for kids’ development: Dy CM Pravati

BHUBANESWAR: Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on Saturday called for reviving traditional parenting practices such as lullabies, storytelling and playful interactions to promote emotional, social and cognitive development of children.

Addressing the state-level celebration of ‘Kotie Hasa - Annual Child Fest 2026’ at Mainshikhal here, on the occasion of Children’s Day, Parida said the foundation of a child’s future is laid during the formative years through love, affection, care and meaningful engagement.

She emphasised that childcare should not be considered the sole responsibility of mothers, and called upon fathers to play a more active role in nurturing children and participating in their early learning.

Organised by the Women and Child Development (WCD) department, the annual event aims to promote responsive parenting and holistic child development.

The celebration was simultaneously held across anganwadi centres and at district-level venues across Odisha. Around 700 children in the 0-6 years age group, along with their parents and caregivers, participated in the state-level programme that featured a range of interactive and play-based activities.

During her visit to various activity corners, the deputy CM interacted with children, parents and anganwadi workers. The displays showcased foundational literacy and numeracy materials, pre-school education kits, traditional storytelling and lullabies by grandparents and do-it-yourself toy-making activities by fathers using locally available materials.

Children also took part in action songs, dance, storytelling and drawing competitions. Parida distributed prizes and certificates to the winners. Gift kits were also distributed among children. WCD secretary Mrinalini Darswal also spoke.