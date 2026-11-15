Odisha: Minor rescued 20 months after she went missing

BERHAMPUR: A 17-year-old girl, who went missing from her home in Berhampur in March 2025, was rescued by Baidyanathpur police on Saturday, while the prime accused was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and repeatedly sexually assaulting her.

The accused was identified as Babulu Pattnaik (29), of Kalanji Street in Berhampur’s Ankuli. Berhampur SP Abhinav Sonkar said a case was registered at Baidyanathpur police station on March 15, 2025, following a complaint lodged by the girl’s father.

In his complaint, the father stated that his 17-year-old daughter had gone missing after leaving home. During the investigation, police found that the accused had befriended the minor around two months before the incident. On the day she went missing, he reportedly lured her to Gate Bazar chowk and took her away without the knowledge or consent of her family.

He allegedly kept her confined first in Khordha and later in the Ganga Nagar locality of Berhampur, where he repeatedly sexually assaulted her. During this period, the minor gave birth to a child, who is now around 11 months old.

Following a sustained investigation, police traced and rescued the girl from Berhampur on Saturday. The accused, who reportedly works in the light, sound and catering services sector, has been produced before the designated Special Court for further legal proceedings.