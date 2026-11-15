Odisha: Much ado about a cheeky peck by ‘lawmaker’

BHUBANESWAR : Forget the minister’s speech on fisheries. The clip that has got Ganjam talking is one in which the shining star of the press briefing never uttered a word.

Police in Odisha have begun an investigation after the wife of a legislator complained that a viral video showing her husband kissing a man during a minister’s press briefing was AI-generated.

The clip shows BJP’s Chikiti MLA Manoranjan Dyan Samantara displaying affection towards a man while minister of state for Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Gokulananda Mallik spoke to journalists on Ganjam floods.

Mina Dyan Samantara, his wife, posted what she called the “real” footage on X, showing the MLA listening patiently to the minister. She alleged that the Biju Janata Dal’s Chikiti social media team had created the video, and tagged Berhampur SP’s handle demanding strict action. SP Abhinab Sonkar confirmed that police had begun a probe under Section 173(3) of BNS.

The SP said the viral video would be sent to a specialised agency, such as the State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL), to ascertain whether it was genuine or had been manipulated using artificial intelligence. Further action would be initiated based on the findings, he said.