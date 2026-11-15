President Droupadi Murmu to inaugurate Balijatra festival in Cuttack on Nov 24

CUTTACK: President Droupadi Murmu is set to inaugurate the Balijatra festival which will commence on November 24 this year, said Cuttack collector Dattatraya Bhausaheb Shinde on Saturday.

The fair will be held on the banks of Mahanadi river from November 24 to December 1.

Addressing a press conference at the lower Balijatra ground, Shinde said the President has accepted the invitation extended by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi. She will be in Cuttack city from 5 pm to 8.15 pm and attend the inaugural ceremony in the evening, he said.

“The President is scheduled to reach the fairground by boat from the Silver City Boat Club. She will first inaugurate the ‘Cuttack in Cuttack’ pavilion to be created on theme commemorating the ancient cultural heritage of Bali and Kalinga, before formally inaugurating the Balijatra-2026 from the main stage,” the collector said.

He said the state government, district administration and the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) have stepped up preparations to ensure the smooth and successful organisation of the festival.

“This year, the fair will be held in both upper and lower Balijatra grounds with over 1,800 stalls as against 1,400 last year. Special arrangements are being made for crowd management, traffic regulation, security and vehicle parking. While the administration has also put in place special contingency arrangements to deal with possible natural disasters, a special disaster management plan is also being prepared for the festival,” Shinde said.

Meanwhile, in an effort to promote eco-friendly celebration, the district administration has imposed a complete ban on use of plastic and polythene at the fair. Two cultural stages will come up at the fairground and priority will be given to local artistes for the performances, the collector informed. Earlier in the day, Shinde along with other officials also inspected the lower Balijatra ground.