Rahul Gandhi acting at behest of divisive forces: CM Majhi

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday lit into Congress saying the grand old party and its alliance partners are attempting to create political instability in the country by undermining democratic institutions.

Addressing a rally organised as part of the nationwide campaign ‘Save Democracy, End Anarchy’ in Bhubaneswar, Majhi alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was acting at the behest of foreign divisive forces and opposing India’s progress. He also described the Opposition’s criticism of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls as baseless and misleading.

Asserting that protecting democracy was the commitment of the BJP government, the chief minister said Opposition parties were opposing the Election Commission not to protect voters’ rights but to ensure that the names of deceased persons, shifted voters and illegal immigrants remained on electoral rolls as part of their vote-bank politics.

Majhi also targeted the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), questioning its claim of maintaining equidistance from the BJP and the Congress. He said the BJD’s support for the Congress candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections and its participation in INDIA bloc meetings and rallies had exposed the party’s political position.