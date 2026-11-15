Rs 30 lakh betting losses drive Infosys engineer to failed heist in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : A software engineer who lost Rs 30 lakh in online betting made a failed attempt to rob a jewellery store in Bhubaneswar. He was arrested by police on Saturday along with his accomplice from Karnataka.

The accused was identified as Premananda Samal, who works with Infosys in Bhubaneswar, police said. His associate, Aspak Naykodi (23), is a native of Vijayapura district in Karnataka. Another person, Lakshman Bohara, also from Karnataka, was part of the unsuccessful heist and is absconding.

All three had allegedly lost lakhs of rupees in online betting and planned the robbery in the hope of clearing their debts. Samal had reportedly lost `30 lakh and was already acquainted with Naykodi and Bohara through online betting.

Police said Naykodi too had incurred losses of over Rs 12 lakh. Samal coordinated with the two and called them to Odisha. As part of their plan, the trio targeted a jewellery shop in Chandrasekharpur Housing Board Colony on the morning of October 28.