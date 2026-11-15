Rs 30 lakh betting losses drive Infosys engineer to failed heist in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR : A software engineer who lost Rs 30 lakh in online betting made a failed attempt to rob a jewellery store in Bhubaneswar. He was arrested by police on Saturday along with his accomplice from Karnataka.
The accused was identified as Premananda Samal, who works with Infosys in Bhubaneswar, police said. His associate, Aspak Naykodi (23), is a native of Vijayapura district in Karnataka. Another person, Lakshman Bohara, also from Karnataka, was part of the unsuccessful heist and is absconding.
All three had allegedly lost lakhs of rupees in online betting and planned the robbery in the hope of clearing their debts. Samal had reportedly lost `30 lakh and was already acquainted with Naykodi and Bohara through online betting.
Police said Naykodi too had incurred losses of over Rs 12 lakh. Samal coordinated with the two and called them to Odisha. As part of their plan, the trio targeted a jewellery shop in Chandrasekharpur Housing Board Colony on the morning of October 28.
Accused fled scene as locker keys were with shop owner
Police said the shop owner, Jumar Bikram Das, was away and only two women sales staff were present when the trio attempted to loot the jewellery by brandishing what appeared to be a toy gun and a chopper.
However, their plan failed as the lockers were locked and the keys were with the owner. Fearing that they would be caught, the accused fled the scene. The shop owner subsequently lodged a complaint at Chandrasekharpur police station, following which a case was registered and an investigation launched.
“As part of the investigation, CCTV footage was examined. It was found that the accused had stayed at a hotel in the Lumbini Vihar area after arriving in the city. Details from the hotel’s guest register provided clues about the identities of the suspects,” said Zone VI ACP Manas Ranjan Pradhan.
Following detailed technical analysis, Samal was arrested in Bhubaneswar, while Naykodi was nabbed in Karnataka. Efforts are underway to arrest the third accused, he added. Police seized a toy gun, a chopper and a motorcycle from the accused.