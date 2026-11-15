Seven pressure cooker IEDs recovered from Odisha's Nuapada

NUAPADA: Security personnel in Nuapada recovered seven pressure cooker improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and four bundles of electric wire suspected to have been stockpiled by Maoists during a demining operation in Boden area on Saturday.

Acting on intelligence inputs about a suspected Maoist stash, a team of district voluntary force, Nuapada, conducted a preventive area domination and demining operation in the Patdhara-Garjanpani area under Boden police limits. The recovered materials are suspected to be remnants of earlier Maoist stockpiles.

The recovery of the explosive devices has averted a potential threat to public safety and security in the area, police said.

Nuapada SP Tapan Narayan Rath said, “All cadres of the Dhamtari-Gariaband-Nuapada (DGN) division have either surrendered or been neutralised. The latest recovery is an important step in clearing the area of potentially dangerous remnants of Maoist activity. Further surveillance and preventive operations are in progress.”