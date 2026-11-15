Three burglars held with ornaments worth Rs 10 lakh in Odisha

CUTTACK: Jagatpur police on Saturday busted an inter-district burglary gang with the arrest of three of its members and seizure of gold and silver ornaments worth over `10 lakh and `64,000 in cash from their possession.

The accused are SK Ashik Raja alias Rajesh, SK Meheboob and Prakash Kumar Sahoo, all belonging to Kendrapara.

Police said one Yasmin Khatun of Andheisahi lodged a complaint on October 19 alleging she along with her husband, son and uncle had gone to Dhamnagar in Bhadrak the previous day. However on returning home, they found the house locks broken and their valuables valued at `4.80 lakh stolen.

Acting on her complaint, police launched an investigation and arrested the three on the day. During interrogation, the accused confessed to their involvement in the crime. Police also recovered 62.75 gram stolen gold and 589 gram silver besides cash from their possession.

The arrested accused are habitual offenders and have been involved in several similar burglaries in the past. Their criminal antecedents are being verified, said a senior police officer.