Two Bhubaneswar's CGU students win bronze in cyber security at BRICS

BHUBANESWAR : Bringing laurels to the state and the country, Subham Panigrahi and Ramakanta Senapati, students of CV Raman Global University (CGU), Bhubaneswar, clinched bronze in the cyber security category at the ‘BRICS Hi-Tech: Skills of the Future International Competition 2026’, held at Yekaterinburg, Russia recently.

University officials said the cyber security category witnessed intense international competition, with 13 teams showcasing their expertise in cybersecurity and emerging technologies.

The international championship brought together participants from 24 countries across 21 professional skill directions, providing a global platform for technological innovation, professional excellence and international collaboration.

Officials said the CGU team was mentored by Surendra Kumar Nanda, whose guidance played an important role in this achievement. Founder and president of CGU Sanjib Kumar Rout, V-C Prof Banshidhar Majhi and pro-VC Prof Guda Sridevi congratulated the students, their mentor, faculty members and everyone associated with the achievement. “This remarkable accomplishment reflects the technical capabilities, dedication and global competitiveness of CGU students,” the V-C said.