Two juveniles held for sexual assault of seven-year-old in Kendrapara district

KENDRAPARA: Two juveniles, aged 8 and 13, were apprehended on Saturday for allegedly sexually assaulting a seven-year-old girl in Kendrapara district.

Police said the incident occurred in a village under Pattamundai police limits on Thursday evening when the minor girl was alone at home. The two juveniles allegedly dragged her to a secluded place and sexually assaulted her.

The incident came to light on Friday after the victim’s mother lodged an FIR at the local police station. In her complaint, she stated that her daughter narrated the incident to her after she returned home from a nearby market. Following the complaint, police launched an investigation and apprehended both juveniles on the day.

Inspector-in-charge of Pattamundai police station Pradipta Kanungoo said the survivor and the two juveniles underwent medical examinations at the sub-divisional government hospital in Pattamundai.

Both children in conflict with law were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) in Kendrapara.

The board subsequently handed over their custody to their respective parents after the latter furnished undertakings assuring that the juveniles would appear before the authorities whenever required, the IIC added.