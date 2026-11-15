Vacancy crisis cripples Sundargarh SSEPD department as District head post remains unfilled

ROURKELA: Amid a large number of vacancies, including the district head post, the functioning of the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities department (SSEPD) has been affected in Sundargarh district.
Despite mounting administrative challenges and an increased workload on the existing skeletal workforce, the situation has remained unchanged for several years. Reliable sources said the post of district social security officer (DSSO) at the department’s headquarters in Sundargarh town is lying vacant. The office is currently being managed by a block level officer (BLO) and five junior assistants.
Of the district’s 17 blocks, nine do not have regular BLOs. Junior assistants are doubling up as BLOs and shouldering additional responsibilities in these blocks—Bisra, Bonai, Hemgir, Lahunipada, Lefripada, Nuagaon, Subdega, Sundargarh Sadar and Tangarpali.
Sources said the shortage of field-level staff has severely affected the department’s functioning, particularly its ability to carry out time-bound assignments.
Adding to the problem, the SSEPD has no sanctioned posts of BLOs for the Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC), Sundargarh Municipality, Rajgangpur Municipality and Birmitrapur Municipality. The Rourkela urban area alone has an estimated population of around eight lakh, yet the department does not have a senior-level officer stationed in Rourkela.
The only relief is that the Sundargarh, Panposh and Bonai sub-divisions have one sub-divisional social security officer each.
Deputy speaker and Talsara MLA Bhabani Shankar Bhoi, on October 22, drew the attention of SSEPD minister Nityananda Gond to the vacancies and sought urgent intervention to fill the posts. Bhoi said the absence of a regular DSSO had created considerable difficulties amid the increasing administrative workload.
In-charge DSSO Mitali Rana said the government had been apprised of the vacancy position.