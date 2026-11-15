Vacancy crisis cripples Sundargarh SSEPD department as District head post remains unfilled

ROURKELA: Amid a large number of vacancies, including the district head post, the functioning of the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities department (SSEPD) has been affected in Sundargarh district.

Despite mounting administrative challenges and an increased workload on the existing skeletal workforce, the situation has remained unchanged for several years. Reliable sources said the post of district social security officer (DSSO) at the department’s headquarters in Sundargarh town is lying vacant. The office is currently being managed by a block level officer (BLO) and five junior assistants.

Of the district’s 17 blocks, nine do not have regular BLOs. Junior assistants are doubling up as BLOs and shouldering additional responsibilities in these blocks—Bisra, Bonai, Hemgir, Lahunipada, Lefripada, Nuagaon, Subdega, Sundargarh Sadar and Tangarpali.

Sources said the shortage of field-level staff has severely affected the department’s functioning, particularly its ability to carry out time-bound assignments.