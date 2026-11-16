29th edition of tribal fest Parab kicks off in Koraput district

JEYPORE: The 29th edition of national-level festival ‘Parab-2026’ was inaugurated at Bagderi Thakurani temple in Kundura block of Koraput district on Sunday, marking the beginning of a month-long celebration of the region’s rich tribal heritage, culture and traditions.

The inaugural ceremony began with traditional rituals and special prayers at Nishani Munda. A ceremonial torch rally was subsequently taken out from Bagderi Thakurani temple, symbolising the beginning of the festival at the block level. The procession culminated at the festival venue, where the inaugural programme was organised.

Koraput collector Manoj Satyawan Mahajan, MLAs Raghuram Maccha, Rupu Bhatra, Pabitra Saunta, Tara Prasad Bahinipati and Ramchandra Kadam attended the inaugural ceremony.

After the festival poster was unveiled by the dignitaries, additional collector Tapan Kumar Naik formally declared the commencement of Parab-2026.

One of the major cultural events of Koraput district, Parab provides a platform to showcase the rich and diverse cultural heritage of the tribal communities. The festival seeks to promote traditional folk dances, music, indigenous art forms, customs and age-old practices of the region before a wider national audience.

The five-week-long festival is being organised across all 14 blocks and four urban local bodies of the district, with a series of cultural, sporting and community-based programmes. It aims to bring tribal communities together while providing an opportunity for local artistes and cultural groups to showcase their talents.