CM Majhi announces Rs 161 crore plan for Malkangiri district on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas

BHUBANESWAR/MALKANGIRI: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday announced development projects worth Rs 161 crore for Malkangiri district while asserting that the empowerment of tribal communities is essential for building a prosperous Odisha and a developed India.

Addressing the state-level celebration of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas at Malkangiri on the 151st birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, Majhi said he was the finest symbol of the independent spirit of tribal communities and a leading figure in the struggle against injustice and oppression.

The chief minister inaugurated 28 newly constructed hostels built at a cost of Rs 55 crore to facilitate education among tribal students. He also laid the foundation stones for 35 projects involving an investment of Rs 106 crore for improving infrastructure and overall development of the district. The chief minister said that the state government has initiated the Mukhyamantri Janjati Jeevika Mission 2.0 to make around eight lakh Scheduled Tribes and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) families in 19 districts and 134 blocks economically self-reliant over the next five years.

With 58 per cent of Malkangiri’s population constituting tribal people, Majhi said the district has been accorded priority in social, economic and administrative matters. Two industrial projects involving an investment of Rs 4,200 crore are also expected to come up in the district soon.