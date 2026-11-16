CM Majhi announces Rs 161 crore plan for Malkangiri district on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas

BHUBANESWAR/MALKANGIRI: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday announced development projects worth Rs 161 crore for Malkangiri district while asserting that the empowerment of tribal communities is essential for building a prosperous Odisha and a developed India.
Addressing the state-level celebration of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas at Malkangiri on the 151st birth anniversary of tribal freedom fighter Birsa Munda, Majhi said he was the finest symbol of the independent spirit of tribal communities and a leading figure in the struggle against injustice and oppression.
The chief minister inaugurated 28 newly constructed hostels built at a cost of Rs 55 crore to facilitate education among tribal students. He also laid the foundation stones for 35 projects involving an investment of Rs 106 crore for improving infrastructure and overall development of the district. The chief minister said that the state government has initiated the Mukhyamantri Janjati Jeevika Mission 2.0 to make around eight lakh Scheduled Tribes and Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) families in 19 districts and 134 blocks economically self-reliant over the next five years.
With 58 per cent of Malkangiri’s population constituting tribal people, Majhi said the district has been accorded priority in social, economic and administrative matters. Two industrial projects involving an investment of Rs 4,200 crore are also expected to come up in the district soon.
He called for the formation of ‘Team Malkangiri’ to work in coordination with ‘Team Odisha’ towards the development of the state. The chief minister said that his government is according priority to provide pucca houses to all left-out families in a saturation mode. He said the Centre has allocated four lakh houses under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin but following his personal request, the allocation has been increased to five lakh.
“I have requested Union Rural Development minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for another one lakh houses and I am confident that our demand will be met,” Majhi said.
The chief minister also highlighted the implementation of reservation in higher education, including engineering and medical courses, for other backward classes, and said 24 new Eklavya Model Residential Schools have become operational in Odisha, taking their total number to 71, the highest in the country.
Taking a political swipe at the previous governments, Majhi said national icons such as Birsa Munda, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had not been given due recognition before 2014 as historical narratives remained centred around one family. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with bringing greater recognition to these unsung heroes and instituting Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas in 2021.
School and Mass Education and ST & SC Development minister Nityananda Gond, Nabarangpur MP Balabhadra Majhi, Malkangiri MLA Narasingha Madkami and Chitrakonda MLA Mangu Khilla attended the programme.