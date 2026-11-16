CM Majhi criticises Rahul Gandhi for not paying tribute to Birsa Munda

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday took a swipe at leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for allegedly skipping the tribute-paying ceremony to tribal freedom fighter Bhagwan Birsa Munda on his 151st birth anniversary.

Sharing a video on X showing President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan paying floral tributes to Birsa Munda’s statue on the premises of the old Parliament building, Majhi questioned Gandhi’s absence from the occasion.

“Can you spot Rahul Gandhi anywhere in the video?” the chief minister asked.

Taking a dig at the Congress leader, Majhi said that while Parliament paid homage to Birsa Munda, revered as Dharti Aaba, Gandhi was busy attending the Bharat Summit in Hyderabad alongside controversial foreign political figures.

“For all the speeches, slogans and social media posts claiming to champion Adivasi rights, showing up to honour their greatest icons seems to be a different story. Perhaps paying lip service is easier than paying tribute,” he added.

The chief minister further asserted that Adivasi pride deserved more than political optics and required genuine respect for the icons who fought for the community’s identity, dignity and rights.