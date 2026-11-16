Five BJD workers held for altercation during pension distribution programme

JAGATSINGHPUR: At least five persons, including the Raghunathpur block BJD president, were arrested on Saturday following separate complaints lodged by Tirtol MLA and the block development officer (BDO) over an altercation during a pension distribution programme at the block office on Friday. Meanwhile, the block chairperson lodged a counter-complaint against the MLA and the BDO.

Tension erupted during the pension distribution programme when several elected panchayat representatives allegedly objected to the presence of chief guest and Tirtol MLA Ramakanta Bhoi. They reportedly raised ‘go back’ slogans and made derogatory remarks against him.

Following the incident, MLA Bhoi and BDO Pritish Bhol lodged complaints at Raghunathpur police station. Police registered two cases against 18 persons under various provisions of the Arms Act, 1959, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.