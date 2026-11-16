Five BJD workers held for altercation during pension distribution programme

JAGATSINGHPUR: At least five persons, including the Raghunathpur block BJD president, were arrested on Saturday following separate complaints lodged by Tirtol MLA and the block development officer (BDO) over an altercation during a pension distribution programme at the block office on Friday. Meanwhile, the block chairperson lodged a counter-complaint against the MLA and the BDO.
Tension erupted during the pension distribution programme when several elected panchayat representatives allegedly objected to the presence of chief guest and Tirtol MLA Ramakanta Bhoi. They reportedly raised ‘go back’ slogans and made derogatory remarks against him.
Following the incident, MLA Bhoi and BDO Pritish Bhol lodged complaints at Raghunathpur police station. Police registered two cases against 18 persons under various provisions of the Arms Act, 1959, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
On Saturday, police arrested Raghunathpur block BJD president Debashish Tripathy, district BJD functionary Antaryami Rout, Redhua sarpanch Kishore Chandra Behera, Tanara sarpanch Batakrishna Nayak and Rabindranath Sahu, husband of a former Jayasole samiti member.Meanwhile in a counter-complaint, block chairperson Laxmi Behera accused MLA Bhoi and BDO Bhol of abusing her with caste-related remarks and threatening her life. The MLA alleged that he was subjected to obscene and caste-based remarks and was threatened with harm. Similarly, BDO Bhol alleged that the protesters obstructed the discharge of official duties and misbehaved with him inside his chamber.
SDPO Ajay Kumar Das said an investigation into the complaints was underway. Meanwhile, news of the arrests triggered tension among BJD workers, with hundreds of party supporters from 19 gram panchayats gathering at Raghunathpur market on Saturday in protest.
In view of the prevailing situation, three platoons of police force have been deployed at the police station. SDPO Das monitored the situation as tension continued to simmer in the area.