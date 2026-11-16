Man abducted, murdered over monetary row in Ganjam district

BERHAMPUR: A man allegedly abducted over a monetary dispute two days ago was found dead in Kodala area of Ganjam district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Mangulu Pradhan (40), a labourer from Japeta village under Kalimeghi panchayat.

Mangulu’s wife Gayatri Pradhan alleged that six persons including a contractor arrived at their house on November 13 and demanded `4,500 which her husband had borrowed from them. When Mangulu failed to pay the amount, they forcibly took him on a motorcycle to a nearby orchard and assaulted him, she claimed.

Subsequently, the accused reportedly shifted him to an undisclosed location in a car. In the meantime, Gayatri went to her parental home at Badarkhapalli to arrange the money to secure her husband’s release.

On Sunday, two persons allegedly approached her and asked her to accompany them, claiming that her husband was admitted to Kodala hospital. Alarmed by the information, she rushed to the hospital with her father, only to find Mangulu dead.

In her complaint, Gayatri alleged that the accused contractor and his associates murdered her husband. Based on the complaint, Kodala police registered a case and launched an investigation. IIC Subash Chandra Behera said two persons have been detained in connection with the case and are being questioned.

The body was sent for autopsy and police are investigating the circumstances leading to Mangulu’s death. Further probe is underway, Behera added.