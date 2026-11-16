New cyclone to head towards AP; Odisha to get heavy rains

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department on Sunday indicated that the new cyclone over Bay of Bengal is likely to head towards neighbouring Andhra Pradesh coast after it takes shape on Monday.
Odisha, however, is on high alert as the storm may trigger heavy to very heavy rainfall in southern and coastal districts between Thursday and Saturday.
This would be the third cyclone in three weeks. Once formed, it would be called ‘Akvan’ meaning ‘an evil mind’, a name contributed by Iran. As per the national weather body, the depression over southeast and adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards and lay over the same region at 11.30 am on the day.
It is very likely to move north-northwestwards, intensify further into a cyclone over the central parts of south and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal on Monday. It will take the shape of a severe cyclone over west-central Bay of Bengal on Tuesday.
Thereafter, the storm will likely develop into a very severe cyclone and move northwestwards towards Andhra Pradesh coast during subsequent two days, around Thursday.
The US-based Joint Typhoon Warning Centre (JTWC) also stated that atmospheric conditions remain moderately favourable for the storm’s development, supported by strong westward upper-level outflow and warm sea surface temperatures of 29 degree Celsius to 30 deg C.
Though the global deterministic models remain split on the system’s structural development, with GFS depicting the circulation to remain broad and slower to intensify, the ECMWF has forecast a tighter circulation and development of the cyclone within 48 hours. The global models have agreed on a slow north track of the storm over the next 48 hours as it consolidates, followed by a northwestward path thereafter.
Meanwhile, the regional met office has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall for parts of Odisha under its impact. While Gajapati, Ganjam and Puri districts are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rains on Thursday, similar adverse weather may prevail in Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Gajapati and Ganjam districts on Friday. Western districts of Sundargarh, Jharsuguda and Bargarh may experience heavy to very heavy rains on Saturday.
Light to moderate rainfall or thundershower activity is likely to occur at many places in the state during the period. The met office has cautioned that the rains induced by the storm may trigger landslides/mudslides, vulnerable structures, waterlogging in low-lying areas, among others.