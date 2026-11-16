New storm ahead, Odisha government frames SOP for reservoir operations

BHUBANESWAR: In view of IMD’s forecast of another cyclonic storm in Bay of Bengal, that is likely to trigger heavy rainfall in parts of Odisha, the state government has intensified its preparedness to manage potential flood situation in vulnerable areas.
Water resources engineer-in-chief Dillip Kumar Rout informed that taking into account the prevailing storage levels and evolving weather forecasts, a standard operating procedure (SOP) has been finalised to guide reservoir operations and preparedness measures during the upcoming weather event.
He said the SOP will guide engineers concerned to assess existing reservoir levels and deplete storage accordingly. The meeting focused on anticipated rainfall, possibility of increased river flows, expected reservoir inflows and strategic reservoir management to address any emerging situation.
Emphasis was given on assessing the increased water storage following cyclone Arnab in eight medium reservoirs of Ganjam district and two medium reservoirs in Gajapati.
Officials concerned have also been asked to keep an eye on the storage level of major reservoirs at Balimela, Indravati and Kolab, though there is no immediate need for depletion of water-level from these water bodies, the EIC said.
He said local administrations have also been asked to alert people in the downstreams, prior to release of water from the reservoirs to regulate storage-level.
The review emphasised continuous monitoring of reservoir water levels, effective coordination among different divisions and timely decision-making to minimise potential flood-related risks.
The engineer-in-chief of planning and designs; engineer-in-chief of schemes and monitoring, chief engineer (Rushikulya, Bahuda, Vansadhara and Nagavali) basin and additional chief engineers and superintending engineers concerned were asked to closely monitor the situation, while field-level officials were also advised to maintain heightened vigilance and remain prepared to take prompt action whenever required.
Officials said continuous monitoring of the evolving weather situation and preparedness at all levels will remain central to safeguarding critical water infrastructure and protecting downstream communities.