New storm ahead, Odisha government frames SOP for reservoir operations

BHUBANESWAR: In view of IMD’s forecast of another cyclonic storm in Bay of Bengal, that is likely to trigger heavy rainfall in parts of Odisha, the state government has intensified its preparedness to manage potential flood situation in vulnerable areas.

Water resources engineer-in-chief Dillip Kumar Rout informed that taking into account the prevailing storage levels and evolving weather forecasts, a standard operating procedure (SOP) has been finalised to guide reservoir operations and preparedness measures during the upcoming weather event.

He said the SOP will guide engineers concerned to assess existing reservoir levels and deplete storage accordingly. The meeting focused on anticipated rainfall, possibility of increased river flows, expected reservoir inflows and strategic reservoir management to address any emerging situation.

Emphasis was given on assessing the increased water storage following cyclone Arnab in eight medium reservoirs of Ganjam district and two medium reservoirs in Gajapati.