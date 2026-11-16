Odisha: Father-son duo held for killing minor boy over alleged theft in their shop

BALASORE: Balasore police on Sunday arrested a father-son duo from Tentulia village in the district’s Berhampur area for allegedly murdering an 11-year-old boy on suspicion that he had stolen stationery items from their shop.

The deceased was identified as Dinesh Bangsingh of Nuashi village. The accused are Santosh Behera (55) and his son Manas Behera (32), who ran a shop in the Tentulia area. Sources said Dinesh had gone to Santosh’s shop on Friday to buy puffed rice but failed to return home. His parents and relatives searched several places but could not trace him. His father then lodged a missing person report at Berhampur police station.

Police launched a search operation. On Saturday, Dinesh’s body was recovered from an under-construction house behind Santosh’s shop. Several injury marks were reportedly found on his head, hands and other parts of his body.

On being informed, IIC of Berhampur police station Jan Pattnayak rushed to the spot and sent the body for postmortem.

Tension gripped Tentulia village, with the boy’s family and locals reportedly vandalising the shop. Subsequently, two platoons of police force were deployed in the village on Saturday to maintain law and order.

Acting on the demands of local residents, police brought Santosh and his son to the police station for questioning. The duo reportedly confessed to assaulting the boy. CCTV footage collected by the police also reportedly corroborated the findings of the investigation.

Police registered a murder case against the two. Both were remanded in judicial custody.