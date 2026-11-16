Odisha: Fire scare for passengers in Tatanagar-Ernakulam train

JHARSUGUDA: Panic gripped passengers aboard the Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express after smoke and flames were noticed in an AC coach near Dhutra railway station under Chakradharpur division on Sunday.

According to reports, train number 18189 was travelling towards Ernakulam when smoke began emanating from its A-2 AC coach at around 11 am near Dhutra station. Within moments, flames were also spotted, triggering panic among passengers.

As smoke spread inside the coach, passengers raised an alarm. Several frightened passengers rushed out of the coach to ensure their safety, creating a brief situation of chaos.

Railway personnel immediately swung into action after receiving information about the incident. They used fire extinguishers to control the blaze. After considerable efforts, the fire was completely extinguished. Timely intervention prevented the flames from spreading to other coaches, averting a major mishap.

Preliminary inquiry suggests that a technical fault may have caused the fire. However, the exact cause is yet to be established.

Following the incident, the train remained halted near Dhutra station for approximately 25 minutes. Railway personnel conducted necessary safety checks and completed the required formalities before allowing the train to proceed towards Jharsuguda.

Jharsuguda RPF commandant LK Dash clarified that the Tatanagar-Ernakulam Express was temporarily detained due to a brake-binding issue. He said brake binding is a common technical problem encountered during train operations.