Odisha government to renovate Upper Indravati canal at a cost of Rs 239 crore

BHUBANESWAR: The state government will undertake the renovation and rehabilitation of a 42.606 km stretch of Upper Indravati right main canal in Kalahandi district at an estimated cost of Rs 239.13 crore to reduce water losses and improve irrigation efficiency.

The project covering Reach-II of the canal from chainage 41.100 km to 83.706 km will be implemented under the Canal Lining and System Rehabilitation programme.

The renovation is expected to reduce seepage and transmission losses, improve water-carrying capacity and ensure more reliable irrigation to agricultural fields.

The canal serves farmers of Jayapatna, Kalampur and Junagarh blocks of Kalahandi district with a designed irrigation potential of 27,195 hectare. It currently provides irrigation to 25,846 hectare during the kharif season and 20,074 hectare during the rabi season.

The rehabilitation of the canal is expected to benefit farmers, particularly in the tail-end of the system by ensuring better water distribution. Improved irrigation availability during both agricultural seasons will also help farmers plan their crops with greater confidence and enhance agricultural productivity.

The Upper Indravati right main canal is an integral component of the multi-purpose project, one of the major water reservoirs of the state.

Under the project, water from Indravati river in the Godavari basin is diverted to Hati river in the Mahanadi basin.

After generating 600 MW of electricity at the Mukhiguda power station, the water is channelled through the Mangalpur barrage into the canal network to irrigate agricultural land in Kalahandi.

The renovation of Reach-II will strengthen a critical section of the irrigation network and improve the long-term benefits of the multipurpose project for the farming community, officials said.