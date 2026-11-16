Only 50 per cent universities in the country are accredited: NAAC chairman at Odisha's Ravenshaw University

CUTTACK: Only 50 per cent of the universities in the country are accredited, the rest are yet to see the doors of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC), said NAAC chairman Nageshwar Rao on Sunday.

Addressing the 20th Commemoration Day of Ravenshaw University as the chief guest, Rao said it takes greater standards of work and consistent performances to achieve and uphold the higher levels of accreditation.

He congratulated Ravenshaw University for attaining the A++ NAAC grade and appealed the institution to maintain the status in the long run. “I am honoured to be a part of this grand celebration. This institution stands as a symbol of knowledge and academic excellence, being one of the few centennial institutions in the country,” said Rao.

The NAAC chairman appreciated the innovative research culture of the university and urged the students to utilise their creativity and imagination.

“Everyone should dream big and transform those dreams into reality to materialise the objectives of Viksit Bharat 2047. I urge upon the students to take education as a means of knowledge and progress, not as a means of achieving material interests,” said Rao.

Speaking on the occasion as the guest of honour, managing director, SNM Group of Industries Prabodh Mohanty advised students to develop their entrepreneurial spirit and strive to become job givers, not just job seekers.

Presiding over the meeting, vice-chancellor Prof Arka Kumar Das Mohapatra said the university was committed to launch new programmes and build an entrepreneurial culture carrying multiple possibilities. “Ravenshaw University is included in the list of the three universities in the state projected for world-class upgradation. It needs collective effort and commitment,” he said.