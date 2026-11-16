Review meeting held for kharif paddy purchase in Kalahandi district

BHAWANIPATNA: A review meeting on paddy procurement for the kharif season in Kalahandi district was held at the collectorate on Saturday.
Chaired by collector Pawar Sachin Prakash, the meeting reviewed operations, arrangements by millers, functioning of Regulated Market Committees (RMCs) and LAMPCS, and infrastructure development. The meeting was attended by MP Malvika Devi, Dharmagarh MLA and District Planning Board chairman Sudhir Ranjan Pattjoshi, Lanjigarh MLA Pradeep Kumar Dishari, Zilla Parishad president Pushpendra Singh Deo, CDO-cum-EO of Zilla Parishad Soumya Ranjan Pradhan, Bhawanipatna sub-collector Ashini A L, officials of the Supply and Revenue departments, and representatives of farmers and rice millers.
The collector reviewed key aspects of the procurement process, including farmer registration, procurement arrangements by millers and mandi management through LAMPCS, PACS, self-help groups (SHGs) and pani panchayats. He also took stock of the availability of polythene bags, tarpaulins, drinking water, temporary godowns, CCTV cameras, waiting halls for farmers and electricity supply. Measures to prevent the involvement of middlemen, appointment of agents by millers and steps to ensure a smooth and disciplined procurement process were also discussed.
The president of the Millers’ Association highlighted the difficulties faced by millers as the Food Corporation of India (FCI) was yet to lift the existing rice stocks from the district. MP Devi said she had taken up the matter with higher authorities and assured that it would be resolved soon.
After hearing grievances raised by the Dharmagarh MLA and farmer representatives, the collector directed the Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies to ensure the availability of good-quality tarpaulins at PACS. According to the Civil Supplies Department, 102 millers will participate in paddy procurement this season, including 70 parboiled rice mills, 17 raw rice mills and 15 hybrid mills.
During the previous kharif season, the district procured 64,31,778 quintals of paddy against a target of 66,08,000 quintals, achieving 97.33 per cent of the target. For the 2026-27 season, a total of 1,36,824 farmers have registered for procurement. The Agriculture Department has reported paddy cultivation across 1,82,275 hectares, with the expected yield estimated at 6.92 lakh metric tonnes.