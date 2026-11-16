Review meeting held for kharif paddy purchase in Kalahandi district

BHAWANIPATNA: A review meeting on paddy procurement for the kharif season in Kalahandi district was held at the collectorate on Saturday.

Chaired by collector Pawar Sachin Prakash, the meeting reviewed operations, arrangements by millers, functioning of Regulated Market Committees (RMCs) and LAMPCS, and infrastructure development. The meeting was attended by MP Malvika Devi, Dharmagarh MLA and District Planning Board chairman Sudhir Ranjan Pattjoshi, Lanjigarh MLA Pradeep Kumar Dishari, Zilla Parishad president Pushpendra Singh Deo, CDO-cum-EO of Zilla Parishad Soumya Ranjan Pradhan, Bhawanipatna sub-collector Ashini A L, officials of the Supply and Revenue departments, and representatives of farmers and rice millers.

The collector reviewed key aspects of the procurement process, including farmer registration, procurement arrangements by millers and mandi management through LAMPCS, PACS, self-help groups (SHGs) and pani panchayats. He also took stock of the availability of polythene bags, tarpaulins, drinking water, temporary godowns, CCTV cameras, waiting halls for farmers and electricity supply. Measures to prevent the involvement of middlemen, appointment of agents by millers and steps to ensure a smooth and disciplined procurement process were also discussed.