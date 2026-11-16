Rs 1 crore fraud through bogus salary claims in Satkosia under Odisha Vigilance lens

ANGUL: The Vigilance has taken over the investigation into alleged misappropriation of around Rs 1 crore in the Satkosia Wildlife Division between 2019 and 2025. The suspected fraud involved siphoning of government funds through bogus salary claims and double drawal of bills.

Preliminary findings indicate that funds drawn in the names of retired employees towards unutilised leave salary and arrear payments were diverted to unauthorised bank accounts. Of the amount allegedly misappropriated, Rs 45.69 lakh was transferred to the account of former billing assistant Ajay Kumar Naik, while substantial sums were credited to the accounts of outsourced data entry operator Susanta Jena and his relatives.

“We have initiated an investigation into the alleged fraudulent transfer of funds to the accounts of certain persons in the division. An officer of the rank of DSP has been entrusted with the inquiry,” said Cuttack Vigilance SP KB Acharya.

The suspected fraud came to light on October 30 after local treasury officials sought clarification from the division over the alleged double drawal of unutilised leave salary and arrear bills in the names of certain employees. Following this, DFO Gadadhar Patra initiated an internal probe and conducted a bill-wise verification of payments.

The verification revealed that amounts purportedly drawn in the names of retired employees had been credited to bank accounts belonging to other persons. The DFO subsequently sought transaction details from the banks concerned to establish the flow of funds and identify the beneficiaries.