BERHAMPUR: The death of an ailing elephant calf, which became separated from its herd in the Bhaleri hills and Chhakasingh forest under Khallikote forest range in Ganjam district, has triggered allegations of negligence and failure on the part of the forest department to give it timely medical attention.

The carcass of the one-and-a-half-year-old female calf was found on Sunday, a day after it was reportedly roaming alone in the forest area. The calf was part of a herd of around 13 to 16 elephants believed to have migrated from the Khordha Reserve Forest.

There was no official word on the allegations of negligence, levelled by locals, till reports last came in.

According to forest officials, the calf got separated from the herd after its deteriorating health prevented it from keeping pace with the other elephants. Forest personnel were reportedly monitoring the animal, hoping the herd would reunite with it. Locals alleged that the calf could have been saved had the forest department acted promptly and arranged proper treatment. They further alleged that forest officials remained largely indifferent for nearly two days, with only the forester and field-level staff reportedly attending to the animal.

Following the calf’s death, Berhampur divisional forest officer Sunny Khokhar, and the Khallikote range officer reached the spot and supervised the post-mortem examination.

Preliminary findings indicated the calf might have died due to asphyxiation, though the cause will be established after the autopsy report. Forest officials collected samples from the carcass and sent them to the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology laboratory in Bhubaneswar for analysis. The carcass was buried in the forest.