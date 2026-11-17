BHUBANESWAR/ANGUL : Rajya Sabha MP of the BJD Sasmit Patra on Monday questioned the commercial wisdom of the 50-50 joint venture between National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) and Neyveli Lignite Corporation (NLC) India Ltd for a 1,080 MW captive thermal power project at Angul.

In a letter to chairman-cum-managing director (CMD) of Nalco Brijendra Pratap Singh, the BJD MP sought clarification on six points supported by comparative techno-economic visibility reports, financial evaluations and relevant board approved rationale behind the move.

Patra, who also serves as a member of the parliamentary standing committee member on coal and mine, pointed out that Nalco already operates a 1,200 MW captive power plant at Angul which possesses established infrastructure and coal linkages. It has produced four million tonne coal from its captive Utkal D and E mines in FY 2025-26.

He said Nalco, which recently reported record financial performance, has the option of independently executing the project. Why should the company with its existing capabilities and resources surrender 50 per cent equity in a new captive power project intended exclusively for its own requirements? he questioned.

Patra sought to know the rationale behind Nalco purchasing 100 per cent of the project’s electricity for 25 years while holding only 50 per cent equity. He called for clarity on the tariff-setting, profit-sharing, governance and risk-allocation provisions.

The MP also sought to know which comparative techno-economic assessment established that surrendering 50 per cent equity would deliver superior financial and operational outcome. Questioning the financial justification, he sought the comparative financial cost and projected tariff return on the investment.