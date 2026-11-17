JEYPORE: Expressing concern over the alleged rise in criminal activities in Jeypore town, workers of the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) on Monday staged a dharna in front of Jeypore police station demanding immediate steps to strengthen law and order.

The protesters alleged that a spate of criminal incidents over the past six months had created a sense of fear and insecurity among residents and the business community. They pointed out that a pre-planned robbery at Lingraj Nagar two days ago had further heightened public concern.

“Several incidents of robbery, dacoity, burglary and chain snatching have reportedly taken place in the town, raising questions over the effectiveness of existing security arrangements. Shopkeepers, businessmen and ordinary citizens are feeling unsafe due to the deteriorating law and order situation,” they alleged.

A BJD delegation submitted a memorandum to the Jeypore SDPO, seeking urgent intervention to curb the criminal activities. They demanded deployment of additional police personnel in crime-prone areas, intensified night patrolling, regular vehicle checking and enhanced surveillance.

In the memorandum, the agitators urged the Koraput SP to take immediate preventive measures to restore public confidence and ensure the safety of residents.

Among others, former minister Rabi Narayan Nanda, working president of Koraput BJD Durga Mishra and Jeypore Bar association president Bijaya Ray Jenadeo participated in the protest.