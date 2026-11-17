BHUBANESWAR: Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on Monday inaugurated Eco-Retreat 2026–27, marking the commencement of the first phase of the glamping initiative at three destinations of Satkosia, Daringbadi and Hirakud.

A key feature of this year’s edition is the adoption of the viability gap funding (VGF) model to encourage greater private sector participation to ensure professional management and operations. Under this arrangement, the state Tourism department will extend requisite financial support to selected event management agencies for setting up and operating the Eco-Retreat facilities.

Official sources said 125 luxury tents have been planned across the three destinations. Of these, 25 tents will be established at Daringbadi, and 50 each at Hirakud and Satkosia. The facilities at Daringbadi and Satkosia will operate for a minimum period of 150 days, while Hirakud will remain operational for a minimum of 120 days.

Stating that a collaborative approach involving the government, private stakeholders and local communities was essential to strengthen Odisha’s tourism ecosystem, Parida said the focus should be on creating unique, enriching and memorable experiences for every visitor. “What people take away from a destination is not just the place they visit, but the experience they carry back with them,” she added.

The deputy CM said the initiative will promote sustainable tourism, generate local employment opportunities, encourage entrepreneurship and enhance the visibility of Odisha’s tourism potential at both national and international levels.