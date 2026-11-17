BHUBANESWAR: Vice-President of India CP Radhakrishnan on Monday said disruptions of legislative proceedings in the Parliament or Assemblies over differences of opinions should not come in the way of larger commitment to the people and the Constitution.

Inaugurating an orientation programme for MLAs here ahead of the winter session of the Assembly beginning from November 18, the Vice-President said, “In a democracy, we may agree to disagree, but we should all agree towards one thing, our commitment to the people and the Constitution.”

Stating that debate, discussion or even sometimes disruption should lead to a decision, Radhakrishnan called for healthy debates and constructive cooperation to strengthen democracy and advance national development. MLAs from the Opposition BJD and Congress boycotted the training programme. However, suspended BJD MLAs Souvic Biswal, Devi Ranjan Tripathy, Arvind Mohapatra, Naba Naik and suspended Congress MLA Sofia Firdaus took part.

The Vice-President highlighted the importance of question hour and zero hour, describing them as crucial opportunities for individual members to raise constituency-related concerns and important policy matters.

Stating that electoral victories should translate into meaningful public service, he said, “We win in the elections by votes, but we can earn the respect of the people only through our service.”

Radhakrishnan said that Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Assembly has a key role in building consensus on the business of the House. He urged members to familiarise themselves thoroughly with legislative rules and procedures, budgetary processes, committee systems, parliamentary conventions and ethics.

Addressing the programme, Governor Braj Mohan Ram said a public mandate entrusts elected representatives with the people’s trust and a sense of responsibility. “It is through knowledge, discipline, and sensitivity that this trust is transformed into meaningful public service,” he added.