BHUBANESWAR: Vice-President of India CP Radhakrishnan on Monday said disruptions of legislative proceedings in the Parliament or Assemblies over differences of opinions should not come in the way of larger commitment to the people and the Constitution.
Inaugurating an orientation programme for MLAs here ahead of the winter session of the Assembly beginning from November 18, the Vice-President said, “In a democracy, we may agree to disagree, but we should all agree towards one thing, our commitment to the people and the Constitution.”
Stating that debate, discussion or even sometimes disruption should lead to a decision, Radhakrishnan called for healthy debates and constructive cooperation to strengthen democracy and advance national development. MLAs from the Opposition BJD and Congress boycotted the training programme. However, suspended BJD MLAs Souvic Biswal, Devi Ranjan Tripathy, Arvind Mohapatra, Naba Naik and suspended Congress MLA Sofia Firdaus took part.
The Vice-President highlighted the importance of question hour and zero hour, describing them as crucial opportunities for individual members to raise constituency-related concerns and important policy matters.
Stating that electoral victories should translate into meaningful public service, he said, “We win in the elections by votes, but we can earn the respect of the people only through our service.”
Radhakrishnan said that Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of the Assembly has a key role in building consensus on the business of the House. He urged members to familiarise themselves thoroughly with legislative rules and procedures, budgetary processes, committee systems, parliamentary conventions and ethics.
Addressing the programme, Governor Braj Mohan Ram said a public mandate entrusts elected representatives with the people’s trust and a sense of responsibility. “It is through knowledge, discipline, and sensitivity that this trust is transformed into meaningful public service,” he added.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi called upon the legislators to work together above party lines in the larger interest of Odisha. “The Assembly is not merely an institution for enacting laws, it is the symbol of the hopes, aspirations and trust of the people of Odisha. We should come together and work unitedly for the greater welfare of the state, while preserving the honour and decorum of the House,” he emphasised.
He called upon the MLAs to cooperate in conducting the House in a peaceful and orderly manner and actively participate in the Standing Committees of the Assembly, which work above party lines.
Speaker Surama Padhy said the main objective of the training programme was to make elected representatives more skilled and aware about parliamentary rules, legislative procedures and constitutional responsibilities. Deputy Speaker Bhabani Shankar Bhoi, deputy chief ministers Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo and Pravati Parida, ministers, MLAs and MPs were present.