CUTTACK: The true height of an individual is measured by the depth of knowledge, strength of character and breadth of compassion, said Vice-President CP Radhakrishnan on Monday.

Addressing students after inaugurating the Iconic Tower at Sri Sri University here, Radhakrishnan described it as a symbol of the confluence of India’s rich cultural heritage, timeless wisdom and modern educational aspirations.

He stressed the importance of education in nurturing knowledge, character and compassion towards building a Viksit Bharat @ 2047. “True education must nurture the character, consciousness and compassion of an individual. Education must prepare young people not only for academic success but also to contribute meaningfully to the society and become responsible citizens of the world,” said the Vice-President.

He called upon the students to always uphold ‘Nation First - Rashtra Pratham’ in their thoughts and actions and say no to drugs. Highlighting the expansion of higher education over the past 12 years, Radhakrishnan said the number of universities in the country has increased from 760 in 2014-15 to over 1,400 today.

“While the number of IITs has increased from 16 before 2014 to the current 23, the number of IIMs have grown from 13 to 22. The number of AIIMS has increased from seven before 2014 to 20. Student enrolment in higher educational institutions has also risen from 3.42 crore in 2014-15 to more than 4.50 crore now,” he added.