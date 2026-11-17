ROURKELA: Rajya Sabha member and former Union minister Dilip Ray on Monday drew attention of the South Eastern Railway (SER) general manager AK Jain for railway infrastructure development, improved trains services and passenger amenities for Rourkela and Bondamunda.

In a letter, the MP said with passenger movement and operational requirements increasing it would be worthwhile to examine Rourkela’s inclusion in the capacity augmentation initiative covering 48 stations for doubling originating train capacity and the passenger holding-area initiative covering 76 stations.

Ray sought SER’s attention to set up the pending lift facility at Platform 2, regular upkeep of existing lifts and escalators and availability of round-the-clock medical assistance at Rourkela station.

He also sought stoppages of Samaleswari Express and NSC Bose-Itwari Express at Bondamunda along with allotment of one emergency quota each of Samaleswari Express and Gitanjali Express for Bondamunda. In view of Rourkela’s passenger requirements, Ray demanded commercial stoppages of both Up and Down Duronto Express and Mumbai CSMT-Howrah Express trains. The MP highlighted the need for timely implementation of work under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme at Rourkela and Panposh. He also pitched for expeditious execution of a proposed 4.59 km flyover at Bondamunda.

“A considered and coordinated approach, with appropriate timelines for the proposed interventions, would help address many of the concerns that have been raised by the people of the region,” Ray said.