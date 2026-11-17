BERHAMPUR: With the threat of another cyclone looming over south Odisha, the Ganjam administration has stepped up preparedness measures, directing officials to start evacuating people from hilly and landslide-prone areas of the district from Tuesday.

Ganjam collector V Keerthi Vasan on Monday evening chaired a virtual meeting with district and block-level officials to review preparedness for the possible impact of cyclone Akvan. He directed all the departments to remain on high alert and ensure that no gaps remain in disaster preparedness.

The collector instructed officials to evacuate residents from vulnerable hilly and landslide-prone areas from Tuesday, stressing that no risk should be taken even in locations that had escaped the impact of previous cyclone Arnab. Considering the possibility of rainfall on a scale similar to that witnessed during Arnab, he asked departments to make advance arrangements to deal with any eventuality.

Vasan directed officials to ensure adequate stocks of food, drinking water and other essentials at cyclone shelters for at least three to four days. Each shelter must have a designated officer.

Official sources said 107 pregnant women have already been shifted to safer locations as a precautionary measure. The administration will intensify public awareness campaigns through miking. People have been advised to stock dry food and drinking water for at least three days. Shopkeepers have also been directed to prominently display prices of essential commodities to prevent overcharging.

Expressing concern over vulnerable embankments and weak bridges, the collector directed the Water Resources department to deploy personnel at sensitive locations.