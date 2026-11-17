Illegal felling of over 150 Sal and other valuable trees in Sonariposi forest by the timber mafia has raised serious concerns over the effectiveness of surveillance mechanisms in Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR).

Though two timber smugglers have been arrested in this connection, the incident highlights the critical gaps in protecting the ecologically sensitive region.

According to reports, a group of smugglers felled over 150 valuable trees in Sonariposi under Kendujuani section of Thakurmunda range using saws around 15 days ago and subsequently transported the timber out of the forest.

Taking serious note of the incident, regional chief conservator of forests (RCCF) and field director of STR Prakash Chand Gogineni visited the spot six days ago. He directed Karanjia divisional forest officer (DFO) Ajay Kumar Sahoo to investigate the circumstances leading to the security lapse and arrest those involved in the illegal act.

The DFO said two persons from Mayurbhanj have been arrested in connection with the incident. Six Sal logs and a pickup van used for transporting the illegally felled timber were seized from their possession.