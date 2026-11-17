Illegal felling of over 150 Sal and other valuable trees in Sonariposi forest by the timber mafia has raised serious concerns over the effectiveness of surveillance mechanisms in Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR).
Though two timber smugglers have been arrested in this connection, the incident highlights the critical gaps in protecting the ecologically sensitive region.
According to reports, a group of smugglers felled over 150 valuable trees in Sonariposi under Kendujuani section of Thakurmunda range using saws around 15 days ago and subsequently transported the timber out of the forest.
Taking serious note of the incident, regional chief conservator of forests (RCCF) and field director of STR Prakash Chand Gogineni visited the spot six days ago. He directed Karanjia divisional forest officer (DFO) Ajay Kumar Sahoo to investigate the circumstances leading to the security lapse and arrest those involved in the illegal act.
The DFO said two persons from Mayurbhanj have been arrested in connection with the incident. Six Sal logs and a pickup van used for transporting the illegally felled timber were seized from their possession.
Preliminary investigation has revealed the involvement of a gang from Jharkhand which allegedly smuggled the timber out of Similipal with the assistance of local residents. While the two local conduits have been arrested, efforts are underway to apprehend the gang members, he said.
Explaining how the smugglers managed to enter the forest, Sahoo said the local forester was on leave when the incident took place. The absence of the forester provided the smugglers an opportunity to enter the forest, he added.
Forest, Environment and Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram Singkhuntia said earlier 144 sawmills were operating in the region. After the BJP government came to power in Odisha, all the sawmills were shut down. The Karanjia DFO has been directed to investigate the incident and arrest all those involved in the illegal act, the minister added.