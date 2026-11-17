ROURKELA: National Institute of Technology - Rourkela (NIT-R) innovators have secured patent for a smart power management system for EV charging stations. The researchers have designed a solar-powered EV charging microgrid that integrates solar panels, conventional electricity grid and a specialised energy storage system combining batteries and supercapacitors to offer improved efficiency, reliability and sustainability of charging stations.

Presently, apart from continuous need for augmenting charging infrastructure, this sector seeks urgent solutions for multiple design challenges. Multiple vehicles charging simultaneously can trigger sudden surge in power demand and potentially destabilise the local power supply network. Moreover, certain EV charging stations dependent on renewable energy sources face fluctuations in energy generation due to cloud cover, seasonal factors and time of the day. Here, batteries can be used to store excess energy for use during lean power generation. Yet, lifespan of batteries can shorten due to repeated charging and discharging.

Additionally, in the current scenario most EVs draw power from the main power grid in a Grid-to-Vehicle (G2V) charging arrangement. The reversal technology of Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) allows EV batteries to supply electricity back to the grid when required. Managing safe and efficient two-way electricity flows requires sophisticated control systems.

The researchers said to overcome the challenges they developed an improved technique, which automatically distributes power according to changing conditions to enable stable power sharing between batteries and supercapacitors.