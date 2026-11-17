BHUBANESWAR: A 34-year-old man was allegedly subjected to custodial torture after being picked up on suspicion of selling illicit liquor in Puri district on Sunday evening.
The victim, Ashok Nag, alleged that he was dragged by the neck to a police beat house, where two policemen assaulted him. He reportedly suffered seizures and was admitted to a hospital later that night.
Nag has accused constable Ashok Beura and Malud beat house in-charge Pramod Mishra, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), of assaulting him after falsely accusing him of involvement in the illicit liquor trade. The beat house falls under the jurisdiction of Krushnaprasad police station.
According to Nag, he had gone to a market to buy medicines for his ailing mother when Beura allegedly approached him and put a towel around his neck.
He claimed that he was dragged to the beat house, where Beura and Mishra beat him after he denied any involvement in the illicit liquor trade. Nag alleged that he suffered seizures while in custody and was subsequently shifted to a hospital.
Taking cognisance of the incident, Puri SP Prateek Singh on Monday directed an additional SP-rank officer to conduct an impartial investigation. Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings, Singh said.
Sources said the investigators were awaiting Nag’s medical examination report to ascertain whether he had been subjected to third-degree torture or had a history of seizures that could have caused his condition.
Meanwhile, rights activists attributed such incidents to systemic failures. “Custodial torture has become routine in the State. Police are not following the laws meant to prevent such excesses,” said rights activist Biswapriya Kanungo.
According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, 237 Odisha Police personnel were charged in connection with custodial torture cases between 2022 and 2024. Investigations in more than half of these cases are either pending at the police station or with the Human Rights Protection Cell (HRPC).