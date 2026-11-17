BHUBANESWAR: A 34-year-old man was allegedly subjected to custodial torture after being picked up on suspicion of selling illicit liquor in Puri district on Sunday evening.

The victim, Ashok Nag, alleged that he was dragged by the neck to a police beat house, where two policemen assaulted him. He reportedly suffered seizures and was admitted to a hospital later that night.

Nag has accused constable Ashok Beura and Malud beat house in-charge Pramod Mishra, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI), of assaulting him after falsely accusing him of involvement in the illicit liquor trade. The beat house falls under the jurisdiction of Krushnaprasad police station.

According to Nag, he had gone to a market to buy medicines for his ailing mother when Beura allegedly approached him and put a towel around his neck.

He claimed that he was dragged to the beat house, where Beura and Mishra beat him after he denied any involvement in the illicit liquor trade. Nag alleged that he suffered seizures while in custody and was subsequently shifted to a hospital.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Puri SP Prateek Singh on Monday directed an additional SP-rank officer to conduct an impartial investigation. Appropriate action will be taken based on the findings, Singh said.