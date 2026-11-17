BHUBANESWAR: The state government has put its disaster management machinery on high alert as cyclonic storm Akvan develops over the Bay of Bengal. Revenue and Disaster Management minister Suresh Pujari on Monday chaired a high-level review meeting here to assess the readiness of districts likely to be affected.

Stressing that public safety and saving lives should be the foremost priority, Pujari directed all departments and district administrations to stay fully alert and coordinate closely to handle any emergency.

Collectors, particularly of Ganjam, Gajapati, Puri, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri, were asked to speed up preparedness, keep district emergency operation centres (DEOCs) running round-the-clock, appoint nodal officers and hold regular situation reviews. Authorities have also been asked to compile data on vulnerable zones and at-risk families with special focus on children, senior citizens, persons with disabilities and pregnant women.

Cyclone shelters are being readied with drinking water, sanitation, electricity and backup generators, vehicles and essential supplies. Given the recent landslides, Pujari asked officials to remain fully vigilant and expedite the evacuation of residents from pre-identified landslide-prone areas.

A total of 74 emergency response teams, comprising 60 Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and 14 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) units, are being deployed or pre-positioned in Ganjam, Gajapati, Kandhamal, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Puri and other districts, he said.