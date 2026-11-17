BHUBANESWAR: The financial burden of healthcare on households in Odisha has recorded a sharp decline over the past nine years, with the government’s share in total health expenditure jumping from 21.5 pc in 2014-15 to 57.9 pc in 2023-24, according to the latest National Health Accounts (NHA) estimates.

Out-of-pocket expenditure (OOPE) for families on healthcare has declined from a whopping 73.6 pc to 37.8 pc during the period, indicating a substantial shift towards publicly financed services. The report indicates that healthcare financing has increased by 36.4 pc while the share borne by the households has gone down by 35.8 pc.

The latest NHA report, released by the National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has put Odisha’s total health expenditure at Rs 29,525 crore in 2023-24, of which the government contributed Rs 17,104 crore. Households, however, still had to spend around Rs 11,151 crore directly on healthcare.

In 2014-15, the state’s total health expenditure stood at Rs 15,052 crore, with government spending accounting for Rs 3,233 crore and household OOPE amounting to Rs 11,077 crore. Odisha’s government health expenditure (GHE) in 2023-24 accounted for 2.1 pc of its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) while total health expenditure stood at 3.6 pc of GSDP.