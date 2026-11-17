BHUBANESWAR: The winter session of the Odisha Assembly is set to commence on Wednesday amid a charged political atmosphere, with the Opposition BJD and Congress ready to take on the BJP government over a string of issues, ranging from the Kotia border dispute and flood mismanagement to law and order, communal harmony and farmers’ distress.

The Opposition has planned to raise the Kotia issue from day one, demanding urgent steps to stop Andhra Pradesh from making inroads into Odisha’s territory. It has accused the state government of failing to check AP’s advances in the region and secure Odisha’s borders. Delegations of both BJD and Congress recently visited Kotia and returned claiming that the state’s presence on the ground was weakening.

BJD deputy leader in the House, Prasanna Acharya said his party will seek a discussion and question the government on the measures it has taken to keep the people on Odisha’s side.

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Rama Chandra Kadam also said the issue would be at the top of his party’s agenda.Flood management in the wake of cyclone Arnab is likely to be the other big flashpoint.

Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik has already termed the flood in Ganjam as manmade, alleging mismanagement in the release of water from dams and lack of preparedness. Acharya said the Opposition will demand details of steps taken by the government to tackle the floods.