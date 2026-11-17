CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has set aside the Odisha Council of Medical Registration’s (OCMR) direction asking a woman medical graduate, who obtained her medical degree from Kyrgyzstan, to undergo a two-year internship, holding that she was required to complete only one year of internship.

Considering a petition filed by Dr Anwesha Panda, Justice Biraja Prasanna Satapathy ruled that the one-year Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI) requirement under the National Medical Commission’s (NMC) 2021 regulations could not be applied retrospectively to her, as she had enrolled in her medical course before the regulations came into force.

The petitioner had taken admission to the six-year MD in general medicine course at S Tentishev Asian Medical Institute, Kyrgyzstan, on October 31, 2017. She returned to India on July 22, 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and went back to the institute on November 13, 2021, remaining away for 15 months and 21 days.

However, the institute subsequently certified that she had compensated for the academic shortfall by attending physical classes for nine months and 10 days. On the basis of this certificate and her pass certificate, she was allowed to appear in the screening test conducted by the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences. After qualifying, she was provisionally registered by OCMR on January 7, 2026.