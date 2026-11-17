CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has set aside the Odisha Council of Medical Registration’s (OCMR) direction asking a woman medical graduate, who obtained her medical degree from Kyrgyzstan, to undergo a two-year internship, holding that she was required to complete only one year of internship.
Considering a petition filed by Dr Anwesha Panda, Justice Biraja Prasanna Satapathy ruled that the one-year Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI) requirement under the National Medical Commission’s (NMC) 2021 regulations could not be applied retrospectively to her, as she had enrolled in her medical course before the regulations came into force.
The petitioner had taken admission to the six-year MD in general medicine course at S Tentishev Asian Medical Institute, Kyrgyzstan, on October 31, 2017. She returned to India on July 22, 2020, due to the Covid-19 pandemic and went back to the institute on November 13, 2021, remaining away for 15 months and 21 days.
However, the institute subsequently certified that she had compensated for the academic shortfall by attending physical classes for nine months and 10 days. On the basis of this certificate and her pass certificate, she was allowed to appear in the screening test conducted by the National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences. After qualifying, she was provisionally registered by OCMR on January 7, 2026.
Despite this, OCMR, through its January 17, 2026, order, directed her to undergo one year of clerkship and another year of CRMI at SRM Medical College and Hospital, Bhawanipatna.
The High Court observed that Regulation 5(1)(b) of the CRMI Regulations, 2021, specifically excludes students who had started their medical education before the regulations came into force on November 18, 2021.
“The said regulation is not applicable to the petitioner’s case,” the court held, finding the additional one-year CRMI requirement legally unsustainable. The court also rejected the authorities’ calculation of an academic shortfall of around two months and 11 days, observing that the institute had certified that the petitioner had compensated for the period of absence through physical classes.
Setting aside the additional CRMI requirement, the court directed the OCMR registrar to allow Dr Panda to undergo internship for one year instead of two years and disposed of the writ petition.