JAGATSINGHPUR: Police on Monday arrested six persons including two women for their alleged involvement in a house burglary at Badabuda village in Kujang.

Stolen gold ornaments and other valuables worth around Rs 15 lakh were also seized from the accused who belong to neighbouring Kendrapara district.

The accused are Kunal Das, Bidesh Das and Bijay Das besides Kunal’s wife Indu and Bijay’s wife Barsha, all residents of Chandan Nagar village in Kendrapara’s Pattamundai. Another accused Kasinath Samal of Hatina village in Rajnagar was arrested for allegedly purchasing the stolen items.

Police said the five accused from Chandan Nagar entered the house of one Chhabi Rout on November 11 night by climbing onto the terrace. They subsequently broke open the lock of the staircase entrance, entered the bedroom and pocketed Rs 30,000 cash, gold ornaments and other household articles.

However, Chhabi’s wife Lilima Rout (40) managed to catch two of the burglars with the help of her family members. She immediately informed the local police who rushed to the spot and took the two burglars into custody.

Based on the complaint of Lilima, Kujang police registered a case and after investigation, arrested all the six accused. Kujang IIC Shibashish Das said police seized Rs 38,000 cash, 78 gold rings, eight gold chains, a pair of gold earrings, a bicycle and a mobile phone from them. The six accused were produced in court.