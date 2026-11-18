BHUBANESWAR : A 21-year-old woman allegedly set herself on fire in Pathargadia area under Infocity police limits here on Tuesday night after reportedly spotting her former boyfriend with another woman at a cafe in the evening.

The woman sustained around 90 per cent burn injuries and is battling for her life at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar.

The incident occurred around 10.30 pm. Locals rushed to her rescue and took her to Capital Hospital, from where she was referred to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar due to the severity of her injuries.

Police have detained her former boyfriend for questioning. The woman, who had earlier worked at a nursing institute in Nayapalli, was reportedly distressed following her breakup with the youth a few months ago.

Investigators suspect that seeing him with another woman at a cafe on Tuesday evening may have triggered the incident.

Bhubaneswar DCP Saravana Vivek M said preliminary investigation indicated that a relationship issue following the breakup could have led to the incident. The youth is being questioned and further investigation is underway, he added.