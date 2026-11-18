BHUBANESWAR : The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has proposed additional construction rights for landowners who voluntarily pool their plots under Town Planning (TP) schemes, along with a new infrastructure impact fee on developments outside scheme boundaries that access roads created under the schemes.

The proposals are part of the draft BDA (Planning and Building Standards) Second Amendment Regulations, 2026, published in the Gazette on November 5. The Authority has invited objections and suggestions till November 20, which may be submitted to the BDA secretary.

The draft proposes to introduce a City Infrastructure Impact Fee (CIIF) on developments outside TP scheme boundaries that take access from roads developed under the schemes. Individual residential buildings will attract a charge of `50 per square metre of built-up area, while institutions will be charged `60 and apartment, commercial and industrial projects `75 per sq metre.

For layouts, the proposed fee will be one per cent of the land’s benchmark value multiplied by a TP Scheme infrastructure factor ranging from 1.25 to 2.50, depending on the width of the adjoining road. The rates will automatically increase by 10 per cent every five years from 2032.

Real estate expert and public interest litigant Bimalendu Pradhan, however, questioned the legal validity of the proposed levy. He argued that it goes beyond Section 86A of the Odisha Development Authorities Act, which permits the levy only on commercial, apartment and multi-storeyed buildings.