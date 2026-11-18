BHUBANESWAR : The Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) has proposed additional construction rights for landowners who voluntarily pool their plots under Town Planning (TP) schemes, along with a new infrastructure impact fee on developments outside scheme boundaries that access roads created under the schemes.
The proposals are part of the draft BDA (Planning and Building Standards) Second Amendment Regulations, 2026, published in the Gazette on November 5. The Authority has invited objections and suggestions till November 20, which may be submitted to the BDA secretary.
The draft proposes to introduce a City Infrastructure Impact Fee (CIIF) on developments outside TP scheme boundaries that take access from roads developed under the schemes. Individual residential buildings will attract a charge of `50 per square metre of built-up area, while institutions will be charged `60 and apartment, commercial and industrial projects `75 per sq metre.
For layouts, the proposed fee will be one per cent of the land’s benchmark value multiplied by a TP Scheme infrastructure factor ranging from 1.25 to 2.50, depending on the width of the adjoining road. The rates will automatically increase by 10 per cent every five years from 2032.
Real estate expert and public interest litigant Bimalendu Pradhan, however, questioned the legal validity of the proposed levy. He argued that it goes beyond Section 86A of the Odisha Development Authorities Act, which permits the levy only on commercial, apartment and multi-storeyed buildings.
He said the proposed fee could add to construction costs. A house with a built-up area of 200 sq metre would attract a fee of `10,000, while a 20,000 sq metre apartment project would have to pay `15 lakh. The additional cost could eventually be passed on to flat buyers, he said.
The proposed amendment also makes landowners who voluntarily pool their original plots into a single final plot eligible for additional Floor Area Ratio (FAR), which determines the permissible built-up area on a plot.
The additional FAR entitlement will be 0.5 for pooled plots measuring above 500 sq metre and up to 1,000 sq metre, and 1.0 for plots exceeding 1,000 sq metre. The benefit will be issued through a certificate valid for 10 years from the date of notification of the final town planning scheme and recorded in an online register.
Under the existing norms, landowners and developers are required to purchase FAR beyond the base permissible limit from the BDA or obtain it through Transferable Development Rights (TDR). The proposed provision, however, will allow eligible landowners to avail themselves of additional construction rights without paying for the extra FAR.
On the proposed FAR incentive, Pradhan said pooled plots measuring 500 sq metre or less would not qualify, leaving smaller landowners outside its ambit. The benefit could also translate into a substantial increase in land values, he said.
Pradhan also flagged the pressure that additional construction could place on existing civic infrastructure. Higher permissible floor space could mean more residents sharing the same roads, drainage systems and water supply networks, he said.