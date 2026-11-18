BERHAMPUR/MALKANGIRI: As cyclone Akvan threatens south Odisha districts, the Rayagada administration has stepped up precautionary measures to deal with possible heavy rainfall, flooding and landslides.

Reviewing the preparedness through a virtual meeting with senior officials on Tuesday, Rayagada collector Ashutosh Kulkarni said the administration has identified 148 flood and 55 landslide-prone locations across the district.

To accommodate people likely to be displaced, three multipurpose flood shelters and 131 temporary shelters have been made ready with adequate stocks of food, drinking water, lighting facilities and other essential amenities.

For emergency rescue and restoration work, nine nodal officers, three ODRAF units stationed at Gunupur, one NDRF unit at Rayagada and 11 fire services teams have been kept on standby. Three boats have been deployed at Gunupur, Gudari and Kalyansinghpur. Similarly, 45 JCB machines and two Hydra cranes have been positioned at strategic locations to facilitate rescue operations and clear roads blocked by fallen trees.

All government employees have been asked to remain at their respective headquarters, while their leaves have been cancelled to ensure an uninterrupted emergency response.