BERHAMPUR/MALKANGIRI: As cyclone Akvan threatens south Odisha districts, the Rayagada administration has stepped up precautionary measures to deal with possible heavy rainfall, flooding and landslides.
Reviewing the preparedness through a virtual meeting with senior officials on Tuesday, Rayagada collector Ashutosh Kulkarni said the administration has identified 148 flood and 55 landslide-prone locations across the district.
To accommodate people likely to be displaced, three multipurpose flood shelters and 131 temporary shelters have been made ready with adequate stocks of food, drinking water, lighting facilities and other essential amenities.
For emergency rescue and restoration work, nine nodal officers, three ODRAF units stationed at Gunupur, one NDRF unit at Rayagada and 11 fire services teams have been kept on standby. Three boats have been deployed at Gunupur, Gudari and Kalyansinghpur. Similarly, 45 JCB machines and two Hydra cranes have been positioned at strategic locations to facilitate rescue operations and clear roads blocked by fallen trees.
All government employees have been asked to remain at their respective headquarters, while their leaves have been cancelled to ensure an uninterrupted emergency response.
Similarly, the Ganjam administration has made extensive preparations and taken precautionary measures to tackle the possible impact of cyclone Akvan. As part of its preparedness strategy, the administration has shifted 149 pregnant women to nearby health facilities and Ma Gruhas to ensure timely medical attention.
With the IMD issuing a Yellow warning for November 18 and an Orange warning for November 19 and 20, the administration is closely monitoring every change in the weather situation. District collector V Keerthi Vasan said special attention is being given to sensitive locations in Dharakote, Bhanjanagar, Aska and Patrapur. Local officials have been directed to evacuate people from landslide-prone areas to safer locations in advance.
To tackle any disaster-related emergency, 12 ODRAF, three NDRF and 24 fire services teams are being deployed in the district. In addition, 13 medical response teams and 23 veterinary rapid response teams are working continuously. The Water Resources department is monitoring the water levels of all major rivers, reservoirs and dams round the clock. As a precautionary measure for maritime safety, fishing activities in the sea have been prohibited until November 20.
Meanwhile, the Malkangiri administration on Tuesday asked all educational institutions and anganwadi centres to remain closed on November 19 and 20 anticipating heavy rain induced by cyclone Akvan.
In an order, collector Prathamesh Arvind Rajeshirke directed teaching and non-teaching staff of schools and colleges along with anganwadi workers to report for duty as usual. The administration may assign them to relief and restoration work.
The IMD has placed Malkangiri under orange alert for November 20, with very heavy rain likely at isolated places.