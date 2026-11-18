BHUBANESWAR : The Mancheswar railway station in Bhubaneswar has been redeveloped with modern, passenger-friendly and future-ready facilities under Amrit Bharat station scheme.

Officials of the East Coast Railway (ECoR) said the station has been revamped at a sanctioned cost of around `15.49 crore. It now offers a more convenient, comfortable and accessible travel experience to meet the growing needs of passengers, they said.

“The station now has a newly developed building spread over 760 sq mtr and an improved circulating area of 4,449 sq mtr. The approach road and parking facilities have also been developed for smoother vehicular movement and easier access,” the officials said.

Major improvements of the station include upgraded platforms with approximately 20,700 sq mtr of surfacing and 45 bays of platform shelters. A modern foot over bridge, including a skywalk connecting the new station building, has also been taken up to ease passenger movement on its premises.

Passenger convenience has been enhanced with a 120 sq mtr waiting hall, modern toilets spread over 118 sq mtr, a new passenger reservation system (PRS) counter and an improved concourse area, while special emphasis has been laid on differently-abled and senior citizens.

The station is equipped with standard ramps, designated parking, low height ticket counters, help booths, Divyangjan-friendly toilets and water booths, tactile pathways, accessible routes, improved lighting and non slippery flooring, ECoR officials said.

For better information and navigation, they said the station has upgraded signage, coach and train indication boards and improved illumination. Mobile and laptop charging points, platform fans, dustbins, water taps, water coolers and RO facilities have also been provided.