CUTTACK: The postmortem report of Srikant Das who was allegedly beaten to death by the security personnel and attendants at the Mental Health Institute of SCB Medical College and Hospital on September 30, has revealed 14 injuries on his body, including external wounds and internal haemorrhages.

As per the postmortem report, the injuries were inflicted before his death by using a hard, blunt object. The external injuries included a swollen, dark coloured mark measuring 2X1 cm behind the ear, abrasions and wounds on the right hand, elbow and left hand and multiple parallel skin abrasions on both thighs and legs.

The pattern of injuries indicated the possible use of a long, hard and blunt object. The report also found bleeding beneath the scalp and in the right frontoparietal region of the head, including subarachnoid haemorrhage.

Besides, the heart weighed 308 gram and showed white patches and signs of haemorrhage at different places. This apart, haemorrhagic spots were also observed on the pancreas. The postmortem findings indicate that the injuries were sustained around 12 to 18 hours before the examination.