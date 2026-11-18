SAMBALPUR: Confirming the identity of the male tiger recorded in Debrigarh Wildlife Sanctuary earlier this month, the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) has traced the big cat’s dispersal route from Udanti-Sitanadi Tiger Reserve through Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary in Chhattisgarh before it reached Odisha. The male tiger is estimated to be around five years old.

The confirmation follows an examination of camera-trap photographs and other field evidence shared by wildlife authorities in Chhattisgarh. Individual identification through distinctive stripe-pattern matching established that the tiger recorded in Debrigarh on November 9 is the same animal documented in Udanti-Sitanadi reserve during 2025.

Further examination of photographic records and field inputs has now helped establish its subsequent movement to Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary before it entered the Debrigarh landscape. The findings provide a clear picture of the animal’s dispersal across protected forests in two states, offering scientific evidence of natural movement between these landscapes.

According to the Wildlife Institute of India’s Tiger Cell report received by forest officials here on Monday, the big cat has been assigned the identification number U93641 (CIEG) in Debrigarh, with its previous photographic match recorded under database identification Udanti_U093563.

The report confirms the match with a male tiger photographed in Udanti-Sitanadi reserve in 2025. As per official communication, the WII conveyed the same to the assistant inspector general of forests in the NTCA through a letter on November 13.

The latest findings are significant as these establish a documented movement route connecting two wildlife sanctuaries and a tiger reserve across Chhattisgarh and Odisha. Such dispersal is particularly important for young male tigers which often move beyond their natal territories in search of suitable habitats, prey availability and breeding opportunities.