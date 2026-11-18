BHUBANESWAR : The Odisha government is all set to place five Bills during the winter session of the Assembly, beginning Wednesday, when Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will present the first supplementary budget for 2026-27.

Three of the Bills - the Odisha Repealing Bill, 2026, the Odisha Development Authorities (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Odisha Marine Fishing (Prohibition and Regulation) Bill, 2026 - have been pending in the Assembly since the previous session.

Besides, notices for two other Bills have also been submitted by the government to the Assembly, the details of which will be known during the session.

Ahead of the session, Speaker Surama Padhy chaired an all-party meeting to build consensus and ensure the smooth and uninterrupted functioning of the Assembly. She appealed to all parties to extend their cooperation for the orderly conduct of the winter session.

Briefing the media after the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs minister Mukesh Mahaling said there was a unanimous understanding among the parties to ensure smooth proceedings of the House.

He said the government was prepared to discuss any issue concerning Odisha’s interests that the Opposition wished to raise during the session. The Assembly Secretariat has received notices for five Bills, which had been allotted time for discussion by the Business Advisory Committee. The government would make efforts to secure their passage during the session, he added.