BHUBANESWAR : The Odisha government is all set to place five Bills during the winter session of the Assembly, beginning Wednesday, when Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will present the first supplementary budget for 2026-27.
Three of the Bills - the Odisha Repealing Bill, 2026, the Odisha Development Authorities (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Odisha Marine Fishing (Prohibition and Regulation) Bill, 2026 - have been pending in the Assembly since the previous session.
Besides, notices for two other Bills have also been submitted by the government to the Assembly, the details of which will be known during the session.
Ahead of the session, Speaker Surama Padhy chaired an all-party meeting to build consensus and ensure the smooth and uninterrupted functioning of the Assembly. She appealed to all parties to extend their cooperation for the orderly conduct of the winter session.
Briefing the media after the meeting, Parliamentary Affairs minister Mukesh Mahaling said there was a unanimous understanding among the parties to ensure smooth proceedings of the House.
He said the government was prepared to discuss any issue concerning Odisha’s interests that the Opposition wished to raise during the session. The Assembly Secretariat has received notices for five Bills, which had been allotted time for discussion by the Business Advisory Committee. The government would make efforts to secure their passage during the session, he added.
Mahaling further informed that Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi would present the first supplementary budget in the second half of the Assembly proceedings on November 18.
Besides Mahaling and Majhi, deputy CM KV Singh Deo, Opposition chief whip Pramila Mallik and Congress Legislature Party leader Ramachandra Kadam were present at the meeting.
Mallik told mediapersons that the BJD submitted motions seeking discussions on the recent cyclone and flood situation, particularly the extensive damage reported in Ganjam district. The party has also sought the suspension of all other business for a day to facilitate a detailed discussion on the disaster and its aftermath, she said.
Mallik said the BJD would also raise the Kotia issue, delays in paddy procurement, alleged non-disbursement of central allowances and funds under the National Pension Scheme and the National Family Benefit Scheme, besides concerns over law and order.
Congress Legislature Party leader Ramachandra Kadam said his party would raise issues relating to farmers’ distress, unemployment, rising prices, the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act and the Kotia border dispute, among other matters.