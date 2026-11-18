BHUBANESWAR : Deputy chief minister Pravati Parida on Tuesday unveiled a new product catalogue of ‘Subhadra Shakti Bazar’, showcasing a diverse range of products manufactured by women SHGs and their market opportunities.

The new product range includes low glycaemic index (low-GI) rice-based products such as idli rava, flattened rice (chuda) and rice, millet-based nutritious cookies and premium aromatic Kalajeera rice.

The launch coincided with the government’s release of interest subvention assistance of `247.34 crore to over 3.26 lakh SHGs. The financial assistance is expected to boost economic activities and livelihood-based enterprises of women across the state.

A bank credit linkage target of Rs 20,000 crore has been set for SHGs in 2026-27 to further expand access to institutional finance and promote women-led enterprises.

To strengthen market access for women farmer producer companies, six business partnerships and agreements were established, creating business opportunities worth over `4.56 crore.

Addressing the gathering, Parida said the economic self-reliance and entrepreneurship of women were key pillars of the state’s overall development. An MoU was also signed between Odisha Livelihoods Mission and The Nudge Lifeskills Foundation under the Samaveshi Aajivika Yojana. The partnership aims to strengthen livelihoods, promote social inclusion and facilitate skill development.