BERHAMPUR: The body of a 31-year-old businessman with the throat slit was found from a forest in Boudh near Rairakhol on Tuesday, five days after he went missing.

Boudh police have arrested three persons in connection with the murder of the businessman, Birupakhya Agrawal, while the alleged mastermind, Swadhin Pradhan (45), remains at large. The three arrested accused are Padman Mahanandia (21), Pramod Kanhar (25) and Abinash Swain (21), all residents of Bandhapathar village under Boudh Sadar.

Boudh SP Kuldeep Meena told mediapersons Birupakhya went missing on November 12 after travelling outside the district with Pradhan of Bandhapathar, who was known to him through previous business dealings. Pradhan had reportedly borrowed money from the businessman.

Following a missing complaint lodged by Birupakhya’s brother on November 13, police registered a case. Search operations were conducted at suspected locations with the assistance of dog squads and drones, while details of the missing businessman were shared with neighbouring districts.

During the investigation, three suspects were apprehended and questioned, which led the police to a conspiracy involving Swadhin and three others to murder Birupakhya over previous business dealings.

Meena said Pradhan had promised to pay `2.30 lakh to the three other accused for carrying out the murder. As part of the plan, the three reportedly assembled in Kadaligarh forest on November 12 and waited for Birupakhya to arrive with Pradhan.

After the two reached the spot, all four attacked Birupakhya with wooden objects, locally known as ‘Medha’, and killed him. They subsequently returned to Boudh, police said. Police said the crime scene had been identified and the weapons and other materials allegedly used in the murder seized.

Further investigation is underway to establish all aspects of the case and ascertain whether others were involved.